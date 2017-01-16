Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 16 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle an old favourite which Keanu Reeves might want to forget about now: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Watch as the voiceover guy reminds us of the cult classic comedy “that would bring something original of the two dumb guys being dumb genre: time travel.”

Just in case you can’t recall what the movie is about, it basically revolves around “two dim-witted high school students who are told that they have to pass an important high school history exam or risk messing up the future”.

They also point how Bill and Ted seem to always “hang out together, rock out together and say the exact same words together”.

The Screen Junkies team have yet again done a brilliant job in paying homage to the film’s memorable moments and catch phrases.

A screengrab from cult comedy classic ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures’.