Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Alien: Covenant’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another Honest Trailer and this time they tackle Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant.

Watch as the voiceover guy starts of the clip by saying: “In a franchise full of unforgettable characters, experience a chapter where no one stands out — except maybe Kenny Powers. And meet the crew of The Covenant, married couples who you completely forget are married until someone says, my wife”

They also go on to touch on the movies storyline by saying: “Ride along and experience a bad sci-fi script in the hands of a visual genius as you enjoy shot after epic shot while ignoring how all the tech looks way more advanced in the prequel.”

The Screen Junkies team did not skip beat in pointing out the lack of memorable characters and the horrific decision making, adding “Maybe these aren’t colonists. Maybe Earth has a secret programme to deport the world’s biggest morons!”

A screengrab from ‘Alien: Covenant’.