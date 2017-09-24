Here’s the haunting trailer for Netflix’s Stephen King movie ‘1922’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming horror adaptation of Stephen King’s 1922.

The film centres on Wilfred James (played by Thomas Jane) a farmer who murders his wife (Molly Parker) after she tells him that she wants to leave him. The murder is just the beginning of more horrors that leads him to believe that his wife is haunting him.

The synopsis of the film reads: “1922 is based on Stephen King’s 131-page story telling of a man’s confession of his wife’s murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story’s unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.”

The film also stars Neal McDonough, Brian d’Arcy James, Kaitlyn Bernard and Dylan Schmid.

1922 is set for release on Netflix on October 20.

A screengrab from Netflix’s upcoming horror adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘1922’ that stars Thomas Jane and Molly Parker.