Here’s the full list of People’s Choice Awards 2017 winners

TV personality Ellen DeGeneres accepts an award while accompanied by musician Justin Timberlake during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Ellen DeGeneres emerged a big winner at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards today, making history by scoring her 20th award and becoming the most-decorated winner.

This year, viewers voted her the Favourite Daytime Talk Show Host and also took awards for favourite comedic collaboration and animated movie voice.

Justin Timberlake also took to the stage twice to accept awards for Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Song for Can’t Stop the Feeling.

In the Gallery

Actress Jennifer Lopez accepts the award for Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress as actors Dax Shepard (left) and Michael Pena look on during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Musician Justin Timberlake accepts the awards for Favourite Song of the Year for ‘Can't Stop the Feeling’ and Favourite Male Artist during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Robert Downey Jr accepts the award for Favourite Action Movie Actor at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Priyanka Chopra accepts the award for Favourite TV Drama Actress during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actor Kevin Hart accepts the award for Favourite Comedic Movie Actor during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Fifth Harmony performs at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Matt LeBlanc and Kristen Bell present an award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actor Dwayne Johnson accepts the Favourite Premium Series Actor award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Sofia Vergara accepts the award for Favourite TV Comedy Actress at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Blake Lively accepts the Favorte Movie Dramatic Actress award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



The cast and crew of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ accepts the award for Favourite Network TV Comedy at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Musician Blake Shelton accepts the awards for Favourite Album ‘If I'm Honest’ and Favourite Country Male Singer during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Johnny Depp accepts the award for Favourite Movie Icon at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actor Tom Hanks accepts the award for Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



TV personality Ellen DeGeneres accepts an award during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Sarah Jessica Parker accepts the award for Favourite Premium Series Actress at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Melissa McCarthy accepts her award for Favourite Comedic Movie Actress during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic



The cast of Baby Daddy poses backstage with their award for Favourite Cable TV Comedy during the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California January 19, 2017. ― Reuters pic

Here is the full list of winners:

Movies

Favourite Movie

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Finding Dory ― Winner

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

Favourite Movie Actor

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Reynolds ― Winner

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

Favourite Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence ― Winner

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

Favourite Action Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool ― Winner

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Favourite Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr ― Winner

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

Favourite Action Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie ― Winner

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

Favourite Animated Movie Voice

Bill Murray in The Jungle Book

Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory ― Winner

Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia

Jason Bateman in Zootopia

Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets

Favourite Comedic Movie

Bad Mums ― Winner

Central Intelligence

Ghostbusters

How to Be Single

Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising

Favourite Comedic Movie Actor

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Kevin Hart ― Winner

Ryan Gosling

Zac Efron

Favourite Comedic Movie Actress

Anna Kendrick

Kristen Bell

Kristen Wiig

Melissa McCarthy ― Winner

Rebel Wilson

Favourite Dramatic Movie

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You ― Winner

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks ― Winner

Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress

Amy Adams

Blake Lively ― Winner

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

Favourite Thriller Movie

The Conjuring 2

The Girl on the Train ― Winner

Nerve

The Purge: Election Year

The Shallows

Favourite Movie Icon

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp ― Winner

Samuel L. Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

TV

Favourite TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

Grey’s Anatomy

Outlander ― Winner

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favourite Network TV Comedy

The Big Bang Theory ― Winner

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

Favourite Comedic TV Actor

Andy Samberg

Anthony Anderson

Jim Parsons ― Winner

Matthew Perry

Tim Allen

Favourite Comedic TV Actress

Anna Faris

Gina Rodriguez

Kaley Cuoco

Sofia Vergara ― Winner

Zooey Deschanel

Favourite Network TV Drama

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey’s Anatomy ― Winner

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

Favourite Dramatic TV Actor

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers ― Winner

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

Favourite Dramatic TV Actress

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra ― Winner

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Favourite Cable TV Comedy

Atlanta

Baby Daddy ― Winner

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

Favourite Cable TV Actor

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore ― Winner

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

Favourite Cable TV Actress

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga ― Winner

Favourite TV Crime Drama

The Blacklist

Criminal Minds ― Winner

Law & Order: SVU

Lucifer

NCIS

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor

Chris O’Donnell

Donnie Wahlberg

LL Cool J

Mark Harmon ― Winner

Tom Selleck

Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress

Jennifer Lopez ― Winner

Lucy Liu

Mariska Hargitay

Pauley Perrette

Sophia Bush

Favourite Premium Drama Series

Homeland

House of Cards

Narcos

Orange is the New Black ― Winner

Power

Favourite Premium Comedy Series

Fuller House ― Winner

The Mindy Project

Shameless

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Favourite Premium Series Actor

Aziz Ansari

Dwayne Johnson ― Winner

Joshua Jackson

Kevin Spacey

Nick Jonas

Favourite Premium Series Actress

Claire Danes

Jane Fonda

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Sarah Jessica Parker ― Winner

Taylor Schilling

Favourite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Arrow

The Flash

Once Upon a Time

Supernatural ― Winner

The Vampire Diaries

Favourite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

American Horror Story

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Teen Wolf

The Walking Dead ― Winner

Favourite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

Game of Thrones

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Outlander ― Winner

Stranger Things

Westworld

Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Andrew Lincoln

Ian Somerhalder

Jensen Ackles

Sam Heughan ― Winner

Tyler Posey

Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Caitriona Balfe ― Winner

Emilia Clarke

Jennifer Morrison

Lauren Cohan

Millie Bobby Brown

Favourite Competetion TV Show

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Dancing with the Stars

Masterchef

The Voice ― Winner

Favourite Daytime TV Host

Dr Phil

Ellen DeGeneres ― Winner

Kelly Ripa

Rachael Ray

Steve Harvey

Favourite Daytime TV Hosting Team

The Chew

Good Morning America ― Winner

The Talk

Today

The View

Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host

Conan O’Brien

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon ― Winner

Jimmy Kimmel

Stephen Colbert

Favourite Animated TV Show

American Dad!

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

The Simpsons ― Winner

South Park

Favourite Actor in a New TV Series

Damon Wayans

Kevin James

Kiefer Sutherland

Matt LeBlanc ― Winner

Milo Ventimiglia

Favourite Actress in a New TV Series

Jordana Brewster

Kristen Bell ― Winner

Mandy Moore

Minnie Driver

Piper Perabo

Favourite New TV Comedy

American Housewife

The Good Place

The Great Indoors

Kevin Can Wait

Man with a Plan ― Winner

Son of Zorn

Speechless

Favourite New TV Drama

Bull

Conviction

Designated Survivor

The Exorcist

Frequency

Lethal Weapon

MacGyver

No Tomorrow

Notorious

Pitch

Pure Genius

This Is Us ― Winner

Timeless

Music

Favourite Male Artist

Blake Shelton

Drake

Justin Timberlake ― Winner

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Britney Spears ― Winner

Rihanna

Favourite Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony ― Winner

Panic! at the Disco

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Breakout Artist

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Niall Horan ― Winner

Zayn

Favourite Male Country Artist

Blake Shelton ― Winner

Keith Urban

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Tim McGraw

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood ― Winner

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntir

Favourite Country Group

The Band Perry

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town ― Winner

Lonestar

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Pop Artist

Adele

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears ― Winner

Justin Timberlake

Sia

Favourite Hip-Hop Artist

DJ Khaled

G-Eazy ― Winner

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Wiz Khalifa

Favourite R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Drake

Rihanna ― Winner

Usher

The Weeknd

Favourite Album

Anti / Rihanna

Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande

If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton ― Winner

Lemonade / Beyoncé

Views / Drake

Favourite Song

Can’t Stop the Feeling / Justin Timberlake ― Winner

No / Meghan Trainor

One Dance / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid

Pillowtalk Zayn

Work / Rihanna feat Drake

Digital

Favourite Social Media Celebrity

Britney Spears ― Winner

Kim Kardashian

Lady Gaga

Shakira

Stephen Amell

Favourite Social Media Star

Baby Ariel

Cameron Dallas ― Winner

Jacob Sartorius

Liza Koshy

Nash Grier

Favourite Youtube Star

Lilly Singh ― Winner

Miranda Sings

PewDiePie

Shane Dawson

Tyler Oakley

Favourite Comedic Collaboration

Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart

Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief ― Winner

James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele

Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum

Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon ― AFP-Relaxnews