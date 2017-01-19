Here’s the full list of People’s Choice Awards 2017 winners

LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 ― Ellen DeGeneres emerged a big winner at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards today, making history by scoring her 20th award and becoming the most-decorated winner.
This year, viewers voted her the Favourite Daytime Talk Show Host and also took awards for favourite comedic collaboration and animated movie voice.
Justin Timberlake also took to the stage twice to accept awards for Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Song for Can’t Stop the Feeling.
Here is the full list of winners:
Movies
Favourite Movie
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory ― Winner
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
Favourite Movie Actor
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Reynolds ― Winner
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Favourite Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence ― Winner
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
Favourite Action Movie
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool ― Winner
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
Favourite Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr ― Winner
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
Favourite Action Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie ― Winner
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
Favourite Animated Movie Voice
Bill Murray in The Jungle Book
Ellen DeGeneres in Finding Dory ― Winner
Ginnifer Goodwin in Zootopia
Jason Bateman in Zootopia
Kevin Hart in The Secret Life of Pets
Favourite Comedic Movie
Bad Mums ― Winner
Central Intelligence
Ghostbusters
How to Be Single
Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising
Favourite Comedic Movie Actor
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart ― Winner
Ryan Gosling
Zac Efron
Favourite Comedic Movie Actress
Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell
Kristen Wiig
Melissa McCarthy ― Winner
Rebel Wilson
Favourite Dramatic Movie
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You ― Winner
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actor
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks ― Winner
Favourite Dramatic Movie Actress
Amy Adams
Blake Lively ― Winner
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
Favourite Thriller Movie
The Conjuring 2
The Girl on the Train ― Winner
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows
Favourite Movie Icon
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp ― Winner
Samuel L. Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
TV
Favourite TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Grey’s Anatomy
Outlander ― Winner
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favourite Network TV Comedy
The Big Bang Theory ― Winner
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
Favourite Comedic TV Actor
Andy Samberg
Anthony Anderson
Jim Parsons ― Winner
Matthew Perry
Tim Allen
Favourite Comedic TV Actress
Anna Faris
Gina Rodriguez
Kaley Cuoco
Sofia Vergara ― Winner
Zooey Deschanel
Favourite Network TV Drama
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey’s Anatomy ― Winner
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
Favourite Dramatic TV Actor
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers ― Winner
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
Favourite Dramatic TV Actress
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra ― Winner
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Favourite Cable TV Comedy
Atlanta
Baby Daddy ― Winner
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
Favourite Cable TV Actor
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore ― Winner
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
Favourite Cable TV Actress
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga ― Winner
Favourite TV Crime Drama
The Blacklist
Criminal Minds ― Winner
Law & Order: SVU
Lucifer
NCIS
Favourite TV Crime Drama Actor
Chris O’Donnell
Donnie Wahlberg
LL Cool J
Mark Harmon ― Winner
Tom Selleck
Favourite TV Crime Drama Actress
Jennifer Lopez ― Winner
Lucy Liu
Mariska Hargitay
Pauley Perrette
Sophia Bush
Favourite Premium Drama Series
Homeland
House of Cards
Narcos
Orange is the New Black ― Winner
Power
Favourite Premium Comedy Series
Fuller House ― Winner
The Mindy Project
Shameless
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Favourite Premium Series Actor
Aziz Ansari
Dwayne Johnson ― Winner
Joshua Jackson
Kevin Spacey
Nick Jonas
Favourite Premium Series Actress
Claire Danes
Jane Fonda
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Sarah Jessica Parker ― Winner
Taylor Schilling
Favourite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Arrow
The Flash
Once Upon a Time
Supernatural ― Winner
The Vampire Diaries
Favourite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
American Horror Story
Orphan Black
Shadowhunters
Teen Wolf
The Walking Dead ― Winner
Favourite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series
Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Luke Cage
Outlander ― Winner
Stranger Things
Westworld
Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Andrew Lincoln
Ian Somerhalder
Jensen Ackles
Sam Heughan ― Winner
Tyler Posey
Favourite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Caitriona Balfe ― Winner
Emilia Clarke
Jennifer Morrison
Lauren Cohan
Millie Bobby Brown
Favourite Competetion TV Show
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars
Masterchef
The Voice ― Winner
Favourite Daytime TV Host
Dr Phil
Ellen DeGeneres ― Winner
Kelly Ripa
Rachael Ray
Steve Harvey
Favourite Daytime TV Hosting Team
The Chew
Good Morning America ― Winner
The Talk
Today
The View
Favourite Late Night Talk Show Host
Conan O’Brien
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon ― Winner
Jimmy Kimmel
Stephen Colbert
Favourite Animated TV Show
American Dad!
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
The Simpsons ― Winner
South Park
Favourite Actor in a New TV Series
Damon Wayans
Kevin James
Kiefer Sutherland
Matt LeBlanc ― Winner
Milo Ventimiglia
Favourite Actress in a New TV Series
Jordana Brewster
Kristen Bell ― Winner
Mandy Moore
Minnie Driver
Piper Perabo
Favourite New TV Comedy
American Housewife
The Good Place
The Great Indoors
Kevin Can Wait
Man with a Plan ― Winner
Son of Zorn
Speechless
Favourite New TV Drama
Bull
Conviction
Designated Survivor
The Exorcist
Frequency
Lethal Weapon
MacGyver
No Tomorrow
Notorious
Pitch
Pure Genius
This Is Us ― Winner
Timeless
Music
Favourite Male Artist
Blake Shelton
Drake
Justin Timberlake ― Winner
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Britney Spears ― Winner
Rihanna
Favourite Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony ― Winner
Panic! at the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Breakout Artist
Alessia Cara
The Chainsmokers
DNCE
Niall Horan ― Winner
Zayn
Favourite Male Country Artist
Blake Shelton ― Winner
Keith Urban
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Tim McGraw
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood ― Winner
Dolly Parton
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntir
Favourite Country Group
The Band Perry
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town ― Winner
Lonestar
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Pop Artist
Adele
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears ― Winner
Justin Timberlake
Sia
Favourite Hip-Hop Artist
DJ Khaled
G-Eazy ― Winner
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Wiz Khalifa
Favourite R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Drake
Rihanna ― Winner
Usher
The Weeknd
Favourite Album
Anti / Rihanna
Dangerous Woman / Ariana Grande
If I’m Honest / Blake Shelton ― Winner
Lemonade / Beyoncé
Views / Drake
Favourite Song
Can’t Stop the Feeling / Justin Timberlake ― Winner
No / Meghan Trainor
One Dance / Drake feat. Kyla and Wizkid
Pillowtalk Zayn
Work / Rihanna feat Drake
Digital
Favourite Social Media Celebrity
Britney Spears ― Winner
Kim Kardashian
Lady Gaga
Shakira
Stephen Amell
Favourite Social Media Star
Baby Ariel
Cameron Dallas ― Winner
Jacob Sartorius
Liza Koshy
Nash Grier
Favourite Youtube Star
Lilly Singh ― Winner
Miranda Sings
PewDiePie
Shane Dawson
Tyler Oakley
Favourite Comedic Collaboration
Conan O’Brien’s Ride Along with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart
Ellen DeGeneres and Britney Spears’ Mall Mischief ― Winner
James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke with Adele
Lip Sync Battle with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum
Saturday Night Live with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon ― AFP-Relaxnews