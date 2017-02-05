Here’s the first trailer for horror film ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — A24 releases the official trailer for A24 and DirectTV’s horror flick The Blackcoat’s Daughter.

The film revolves around two girls, played by Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton, who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. Awful things start to happen soon and at the same time, a troubled young woman (Emma Roberts) is trying to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As she gets closer, one of the girls starts experiencing vision and falls into the grasp of an evil force.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A deeply atmospheric and terrifying new horror film, The Blackcoat’s Daughter centres on Kat (Shipka) and Rose (Boynton), two girls who are left alone at their prep school Bramford over winter break when their parents mysteriously fail to pick them up. While the girls experience increasingly strange and creepy occurrences at the isolated school, we cross cut to another story — that of Joan (Roberts), a troubled young woman on the road, who, for unknown reasons, is determined to get to Bramford as fast as she can. As Joan gets closer to the school, Kat becomes plagued by progressively intense and horrifying visions, with Rose doing her best to help her new friend as she slips further and further into the grasp of an unseen evil force. The movie suspensefully builds to the moment when the two stories will finally intersect, setting the stage for a shocking and unforgettable climax.”

The Blackcoat’s Daughter will premiere on DirecTV on February 16 before its release on March 31.

A screengrab from horror flick ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter’ that stars Kiernan Shipka and Lucy Boynton.