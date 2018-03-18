Here’s the creepy new teaser for ‘Leprechaun Returns’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 18 — Syfy has released a short teaser for upcoming horror-comedy Leprechaun Returns.

The film takes place 25 years after the events of the original 1993 movie that starred Warwick Davis and Jennifer Aniston. The new movie finds the maniacal Leprechaun revived when a group of sorority girls unwittingly awaken him while tearing down a cabin to build a new sorority house.

The film stars Mark Holton, Taylor Spreitler, Pepi Sonuga, Sai Bennett and Linden Porco as the Leprechaun.

Leprechaun Returns is set to premiere on SyFy sometime in March 2019.

A screengrab from Syfy’s upcoming horror-comedy ‘Leprechaun Returns’.