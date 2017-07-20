Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Here’s more footage from ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ (VIDEO)

Thursday July 20, 2017
01:51 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, July 20 — Lionsgate has released a new clip for upcoming action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard which stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

In the film, Reynolds plays the world’s best bodyguard who has to protect notorious hitman (Jackson) who now is standing as a witness in an important trial to topple a power-crazy dictator (Gary Oldman).

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Hitman’s Bodyguard is an action comedy about the world’s top protection agent (Reynolds) and his new client: A notorious hitman (Jackson). They’ve been on opposite ends of a bullet for years but now must come together for 24 hours to get from England to The Hague. The only thing standing in their way is the murderous dictator (Oldman) who uses his power to create trouble for the pair at every stop along their way.”

The film, which is directed by Patrick Hughes, also stars Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim De Almeida, Kirsty Mitchell and Richard E. Grant.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is set for release on August 18.

Reynolds and Jackson’s characters can’t stand each other’s guts in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’ — Screengrab from YouTubeReynolds and Jackson’s characters can’t stand each other’s guts in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’ — Screengrab from YouTube

