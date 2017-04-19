Here’s more footage from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Marvel Studios is once again cranking up the marketing for its highly-anticipated superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and has released more footage from the film.

The new clip shows Drax the Destroyer’s weird battle strategy that has him catapulting himself into the stomach of a very giant and weird-looking space monster.

Directed by James Gunn, the film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki and Chris Sullivan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favourite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is set for release on May 5.

A screengrab from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’.