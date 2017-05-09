Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 5:19 pm GMT+8

Here’s how you can be Malaysia’s first ever ‘Mouseketeer’

By Serena Kaur

Tuesday May 9, 2017
05:01 PM GMT+8

You have until June 15 to send in your application to be Malaysia’s first Mouseketeer for Disney Channel’s ‘Mickey Mouse Club’. — Picture courtesy of Disney ChannelYou have until June 15 to send in your application to be Malaysia’s first Mouseketeer for Disney Channel’s ‘Mickey Mouse Club’. — Picture courtesy of Disney ChannelKUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — Attention Mousketeers, Disney Channel is actually bringing the iconic variety show Mickey Mouse Club to our shores for the very first time!

And that’s not all, Disney is also looking for one boy and one girl aged between 11 and 16 to be Malaysia’s first Mouseketeers — the talented hosts that are a central of the Mickey Mouse Club (think former Mousketeers such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling).

Created by Walt Disney in 1955, Mickey Mouse Club brings the whole family together through music, comedy, games and celebrity guest appearances. It has been revived, reformatted and reimagined over the decades in order to remain relevant to audiences.  

“The Mickey Mouse Club Star Search to find Malaysia’s Mouseketeers will uncover the next generation of young stars who will inspire and excite kids and families across Malaysia,” said vice president and general manager of Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, Amit Malhotra.

“This will be a refreshed, modern take on Mickey Mouse Club, focusing on local content that is entertaining and relevant for the whole family. We are thrilled to be working exclusively with Astro in Malaysia to bring this iconic variety show to Disney fans.”

Those looking to send in an application (can do so from now till June 15, at www.MickeyMouseClub.my. Remember, your application has to be a video audition of yourself singing, dancing and acting.

On-ground auditions will also be held in Kuala Lumpur (May 13 and 14), Johor Bahru (May 20), and Penang (May 21).  

Besides the variety show on Disney Channel, there will also be engaging digital content on Astro and Disney’s social platforms, social media campaigns and competitions for fans to enjoy an engaging multi-platform experience.

The series will launch later in September on the Disney Channel (Astro Channel 615).

