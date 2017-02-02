Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — Kong: Skull Island is set for release soon and popular YouTube channel JoBlo is getting in on the building excitement with an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip.

Kong: Skull Island re-envisions King Kong in a story that takes place during the Vietnam War, with a diverse team of explorers venturing deep into an uncharted Pacific island only to cross paths with the beast himself.

The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Tian Jing, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, John Ortiz, Thomas Mann, Shea Whigham, Toby Kebbell and Eugene Cordero.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Kong: Skull Island reimagines the origin of the mythic Kong in a compelling, original adventure from director Jordan Vogt-Roberts. A diverse team of explorers is brought together to venture deep into an uncharted island in the Pacific — as beautiful as it is treacherous — unaware that they’re crossing into the domain of the mythic Kong.”Kong: Skull Island is set for release on March 24. A video screenshot from the sets of ‘Kong: Skull Island’. — AFP pic