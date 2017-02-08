Here’s everything you need to know about ‘A United Kingdom’ (VIDEO)

Asante's 'A United Kingdom'. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Golden Globe and Bafta nominees David Oyelewo and Rosamund Pike star in a cross-cultural romantic drama A United Kingdom based on true events that had immense ramifications for the future of a nation.

What’s it about?

Heir to the throne of Bechuanaland, an African territory then under British rule, Seretse Khama took up residence in the UK in his 20s, training to become a barrister — a legal expert and courtroom advocate — at a prestigious London institution.

It was there, in London, that he met his future wife Ruth Williams, an office clerk at a large insurance company.

With tradition, racial separation, and even the powerful British government against their cross-cultural marriage, the two set off for Khama’s homeland and begun a long and difficult process that saw Khama become the first leader of a newly-formed independent republic of Botswana.

Who’s in it?

David Oyewolo played Martin Luther King Jr in Selma after roles in Rise of the Planet of the Apes, The Help, Lincoln, Interstellar and The Butler.

He is Seretse to Rosamund Pike’s Ruth, the actress well known for Die Another Day, An Education, Gone Girl and, like Oyewolo, Jack Reacher.

They’re supported by Terry Pehto (Oscar winner Tsotsi, current miniseries Madiba), Vusi Kunene (season one of Cape Town), Jack Davenport (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jack Lowden (July 2017’s Dunkirk) and Nicholas Lyndhurst (Brit comedy Only Fools and Horses) among others.

Who’s behind it?

The second film from director Amma Asante was 2013’s period drama Belle, inspired by a real person but much more loosely than A United Kingdom. For that, she was named one of the Directors to Watch by the Palm Springs film festival, recognised with nominations from the NAACP, Black Reel, and Women Film Critics Circle awards.

She worked from a script provided by Guy Hibbert, who has won four Baftas for his work, including 2013’s secret service drama Complicit, starring David Oyelowo.

Is it any good?

With an average review score rating of 6.7/10 on Metacritic, an 88 per cent general approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is derived from a 6.9/10 score.

Simiarly, over 1,300 IMDb users have contributed to a weighted average of 6.7/10.

When’s it out?

A number of English-language countries will have been able to contribute to early review scores, given that A United Kingdom was featured at the Toronto, London and Stockholm film festivals in late 2016 before a UK & Irish general release in November, with New Zealand and Australia following in December.

US cinemas receive the film for February 10, 2017, and Hong Kong is set for a February 16 release, after which Denmark and Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, and Singapore are among territories dated for March.

