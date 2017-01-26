Here’s everything you need to know about ‘A Dog’s Purpose’

Dog lovers are surely going to want to check out ‘A Dog’s Purpose’.LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Bestselling book turned film A Dog’s Purpose makes its way into cinemas starting the week of January 27. While the dog reincarnation story has been grabbing a lot of headlines for the production’s use of animal actors, we take stock of the essential details of the movie.

Who’s in it and what’s it about?

A loyal dog finds himself brought back to life as a different breed with a different owner and, through subsequent lifetimes, wonders what ties it all together, and when his purpose will be fulfilled.

Eventually he reunites with his original owner to their disbelief and then delight; “With each new life, I was learning a new lesson... If I can get you licking and loving, I have my purpose.”

Josh Gad voices the dog through its many different incarnations, having proven his voiceover abilities as Olaf in Frozen and Chuck in The Angry Birds Movie.

Recurring character Ethan is played by three different actors: By Bryce Gheisar (TV series Walk the Prank) as a boy, New Zealander K.J. Apa (upcoming Archie comics adaptation Riverdale) as a teen, and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow) as an older adult.

Britt Robertson of The Longest Ride and Disney’s Tomorrowland plays teenage Ethan’s girlfriend, Hannah, while Peggy Lipton of the original Twin Peaks is the same character at a later stage of the movie.

Who’s behind it?

If there was any suspicion that A Dog’s Purpose might be a bit of a tearjerker, its appropriately named director Lasse Hallström has a track record with affecting and relatively well-regarded movies: Chocolat, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules.

He’s also got history with canine tales, with 2009 true life adaptation Hachi: A Dog’s Tale and the more tangentially related 1985 book-to-film My Life as a Dog.

The movie is based on W. Bruce Cameron’s 2010 bestseller which comes with its own reputation for pulling on the heartstrings.

When’s it out?

The PG-rated movie is set for release tomorrow in the US, Canada, and France, the day before in Brazil, February 23 in Germany, the first week of March in the Philippines and Singapore, and the last week of the month in Russia; a UK opening is set for April 21.

Trailers and social media

Official website: adogspurposemovie.com — AFP-Relaxnews