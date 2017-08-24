Here’s a teaser of the horror that awaits in ‘Victor Crowley’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 — Check out this teaser for the fourth movie in the Hatchet franchise, Victor Crowley.

Director Adam Green previewed the surprise fourth instalment in the cult slasher franchise yesterday much to the surprise of fans.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set a decade after the events of the series’ first three films, Victor Crowley reunites Hatchet mainstays Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th) and Parry Shen (Better Luck Tomorrow) for an all-new, horrifying journey into the haunted, blood-drenched bayou.

“In 2007, forty-nine people were brutally torn to pieces in Louisiana’s Honey Island Swamp. Over the past decade, lone survivor Andrew Yong’s claims that local legend Victor Crowley was responsible for the horrific massacre have been met with great controversy, but when a twist of fate puts him back at the scene of the tragedy, Crowley is mistakenly resurrected and Yong must face the bloodthirsty ghost from his past.”

The film also stars Laura Ortiz, Dave Sheridan, and Brian Quinn co-star.

The film is set for release sometime in October with an international premiere set on August 26 in London.

A screengrab from ‘Victor Crowley’ that teases the return of the ‘Hatchet’ franchise.