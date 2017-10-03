Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Here’s a new TV spot from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday October 3, 2017
03:52 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — See this new TV spot for highly anticipated Thor: Ragnarok which hints that Loki might just still be afraid of Hulk!  

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Thor’s world is about to explode in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok. His devious brother, Loki, has taken over Asgard, the powerful Hela has emerged to steal the throne for herself and Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe. To escape captivity and save his home from imminent destruction, Thor must first win a deadly alien contest by defeating his former ally and fellow Avenger: The Incredible Hulk!”

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3.

A screengrab from Thor: Ragnorak’.A screengrab from Thor: Ragnorak’.

