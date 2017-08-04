Here’s a new trailer for ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Fox Searchlight Pictures has released a new for Goodbye Christopher Robin, the biopic of Winnie the Pooh creator A. A. Milne.

The film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Milne, Margot Robbie as the author’s wife, Daphne, and Will Tilston as their son Christopher Robin. It revolves around Milne and his son, whose stuffed animals inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh during a harsh time following the first World War.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Goodbye Christopher Robin gives a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh. Along with his mother Daphne (Robbie), and his nanny Olive, Christopher Robin and his family are swept up in the international success of the books; the enchanting tales bringing hope and comfort to England after the First World War. But with the eyes of the world on Christopher Robin, what will the cost be to the family?”

The film also stars also stars Kelly Macdonald, Stephen Campbell Moore, Alex Lawther, Richard McCabe, Nico Mirallegro, Geraldine Somerville and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Goodbye Christopher Robin is set for release on October 13.

A screengrab from A. A. Milne biopic ‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’.