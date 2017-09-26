Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Here’s a new trailer for Angelina Jolie’s ‘First They Killed My Father’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 — Netflix has released the second trailer for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father.  

The film is based on the memoir by Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung and recounts the horrors she suffered trying to survive the genocide of the Khmer Rouge regime.  

The synopsis of the film reads: “Directed by Jolie, First They Killed My Father is the adaptation of Cambodian author and human rights activist Loung Ung’s gripping memoir of surviving the deadly Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1978. The story is told through her eyes, from the age of five, when the Khmer Rouge came to power, to nine years old. The film depicts the indomitable spirit and devotion of Loung and her family as they struggle to stay together during the Khmer Rouge years.”

First They Killed My Father is set for release on September 15 in select theatres and globally on Netflix.

A screengrab from Angelina Jolie’s Netflix historical drama ‘First They Killed My Father’ that explores Cambodia’s cruel Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.A screengrab from Angelina Jolie’s Netflix historical drama ‘First They Killed My Father’ that explores Cambodia’s cruel Khmer Rouge regime in the 1970s.

