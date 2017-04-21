Here’s a new international trailer Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 21 — A new international trailer for upcoming action-packed The Mummy is offering a glimpse at a little more footage from the film.

Tom Cruise is headlining this new movie from the popular franchise with Sofia Boutella playing the titular monster. The film also stars Russell Crowe, Courtney B. Vance and Jake Johnson. Alex Kurtzman is directing.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilisation: The Mummy. Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.”

The Mummy is set for release on June 9.

Screengrab taken from YouTube video showing Tom Cruise in 'The Mummy'.