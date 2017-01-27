Here’s a new clip from ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — Lionsgate is once again teasing us as the release of highly-anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 inches closer and this time they offer another clip that has Keanu Reeves suiting up for action.

Reeves returns as the titular hitman in this action thriller along with stars Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Monahan, Tom Sadowski, and Lance Reddick. New faces to the film include Laurence Fishburne, Common, Ruby Rose, Riccardo Scamarcio and Peter Stormare.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is set for release on February 10.

A screengrab from Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’.