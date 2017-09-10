Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Here’s a new clip from ‘Blade Runner 2049’ (VIDEO)

Sunday September 10, 2017
03:59 PM GMT+8

LOS ANGELES, Sept 10 — Check out this new TV spot from Ridley Scot’s long-awaited sci-fi sequel Blade Runner 2049.

The new clip offers more footage and hints at all the action that awaits into the story of Officer K (Ryan Gosling) and Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard, the original film’s protagonist.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

The film also stars Ana de Armas, Jared Leto and Robin Wright.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on October 6.

A screengrab from long-awaited sci-fi ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.A screengrab from long-awaited sci-fi ‘Blade Runner 2049’ that stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford.

