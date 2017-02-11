Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 — Marvel Studios and Disney have released a new featurette for Avengers: Infinity War that takes us behind-the-scenes of the highly anticipate movie.

Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland and Chris Pratt can be seen in the clip during the first day of shooting last month. The featurette not only shows new footage it also reveals details about the film and the current state of The Avengers team.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige also reveals some details about the film including that of the evil Thanos.

“Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008 with Iron Man.”

“We know they’re going to face Thanos and we’ve been setting that up since Avengers.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4, 2018.

