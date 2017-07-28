Henry Golding nabs another major Hollywood role

Henry Golding will be starring opposite Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in his next Hollywood movie. — Facebook picKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 ― Starring in Jon M. Chu’s Crazy Rich Asians is proving to be a very positive career move for Singapore-based English-Malaysian TV personality, Henry Golding, who can now officially call himself a Hollywood leading man.

Golding has nabbed his second major Hollywood role, according to The Hollywood Reporter, as he will soon be starring in a Paul Feig-directed thriller opposite Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Blake Lively (The Shallows).

Titled A Simple Favor, in it the 30-year-old will play the lead male character, Sean.

Sean, the husband to Lively’s character, Emily, partners up with her best friend, mummy blogger Stephanie (Kendrick), to uncover the truth when Emily suddenly disappears from their town.

The movie is produced by director Feig himself, who previously helmed Ghostbusters, along with Jessie Henderson under their FeigCo banner. The script, penned by Jessica Sharzer, is based on a book of the same name by Darcey Bell.

A Simple Favor is expected to begin filming in Toronto this August 14.

Though Golding seems to already be on his way to the Canadian city, according to his post on Instagram today: “Very exciting new project to be working on with @paulfeig and his team... Toronto here we come!”

Prior to starring in Hollywood movies, Golding, who is born to an English father and a Sarawakian mother, is more known as a TV host for shows such as Without Boundaries, 2 Brothers 2 Cities and Driving Change with Caltex.

Golding has recently wrapped up filming for Crazy Rich Asians in Singapore. The movie, which also stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh and Ken Jeong, has yet to receive a release date. ― CinemaOnline