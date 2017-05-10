‘Hellboy’ reboot in the works without Guillermo del Toro

Released in 2008, 'Hellboy 2' grossed US$160 million at the global box office. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 10 — According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hellboy fantasy film franchise could be set for a reboot. However, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is not expected to join the project.

Millennium Films is currently in negotiations with Lawrence Gordon and Lloyd Levin — who produced the movies based on Mike Mignola’s comic book — in a bid to reboot the Hellboy movie series.

The reboot takes the form of an R-rated movie, titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, which Neil Marshall (The Descent) could be lined up to direct.

Andrew Cosby (Eureka) and Christopher Golden (Buffy) have teamed with the well-meaning demon’s creator, Mike Mignola, to write the screenplay.

Stranger Things star David Harbour is in talks to play the famous comic book character.

Released in 2004 and 2008, Hellboy and Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, directed by del Toro, grossed US$99 million and US$160 million (RM430.35 million and RM695.52 million) respectively at the global box office. — AFP-Relaxnews