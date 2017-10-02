Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland hit the road in ‘The Leisure Seeker’ (VIDEO)

Monday October 2, 2017
11:23 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Balenciaga sent chunky Crocs down the runway In ParisThe Edit: Balenciaga sent chunky Crocs down the runway In Paris

Accused plead not guilty to murdering Kim Jong-namAccused plead not guilty to murdering Kim Jong-nam

Blaming fake news again, Trump slams hurricane ‘ingrates’Blaming fake news again, Trump slams hurricane ‘ingrates’

Petronas Chem sells half of polymers business for US$900mPetronas Chem sells half of polymers business for US$900m

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star in this first trailer for heart-warming drama The Leisure Seeker.

The film is based on Michael Zadoorian’s 2009 novel of the same name and it centres on a couple who embark on an adventure to visit Ernest Hemingway’s house in Key West, Florida in an attempt to escape their overbearing children and doctor’s appointments.    

The synopsis of the film reads: “Travelling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them.”

The Leisure Seeker is set for release on January 19 in the US and on April 13 in the UK.

A screengrab from ‘The Leisure Seeker’ that stars Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland.A screengrab from ‘The Leisure Seeker’ that stars Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline