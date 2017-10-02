Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland hit the road in ‘The Leisure Seeker’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland star in this first trailer for heart-warming drama The Leisure Seeker.

The film is based on Michael Zadoorian’s 2009 novel of the same name and it centres on a couple who embark on an adventure to visit Ernest Hemingway’s house in Key West, Florida in an attempt to escape their overbearing children and doctor’s appointments.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Travelling in their family Leisure Seeker vintage recreational vehicle, John and Ella Spencer take one last road trip from Boston to the Hemingway House in the Florida Keys before his Alzheimer’s and her cancer can catch up with them.”

The Leisure Seeker is set for release on January 19 in the US and on April 13 in the UK.

A screengrab from ‘The Leisure Seeker’ that stars Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland.