Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland premiere ‘The Leisure Seeker’ in Venice (VIDEO)

'The Leisure Seeker' leading stars, Hellen Mirren and Donald Sutherland, were all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet and posed for photographers. — Reuters video screengrabVENICE, Sept 4 — Models, actresses and socialites took to the Venice Film Festival red carpet yesterday ahead of the world premiere of Paolo Virzi’s The Leisure Seeker.

The film’s leading stars, Hellen Mirren and Donald Sutherland, were all smiles as they arrived on the red carpet and posed for photographers. In The Leisure Seeker Mirren and Sutherland star as Ella and John, an elderly couple who one day, to the horror of their adult children, vanish.

In the Gallery

Italian director Paolo Virzi, actors Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren pose during a red carpet event for the movie ‘The Leisure Seeker’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actors Susan Sarandon and Claudia Cardinale pose during a red carpet event for the movie ‘The Leisure Seeker’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actor Susan Sarandon and her sons Miles and Jack Henry Robbins pose during red carpet event for the movie ‘The Leisure Seeker’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice September 4, 2017. — Reuters pic



The couple, John suffering from advanced dementia and Ella with advancing cancer, have escaped the prospect of a future in a nursing home and hospital in their rusty but trusty camper van and embarked on a final holiday together. As they travel down towards the Key West from their Massachusetts home, it becomes evident Ella has carefully planned out their final trip — all the way through its end.

The movie is one of 21 US and international movies competing for the Golden Lion that will be awarded on Sept. 9. — Reuters