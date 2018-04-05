Hear new Cardi B track ‘Drip’ featuring Migos

Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ will drop on Friday. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 5 — With just days to go before the release of her highly anticipated debut album, Cardi B is keeping the buzz going with the release of the new track Drip.

The rapper enlisted the trio Migos for the track, which follows her collaboration on their track Motor Spot, also featuring Nicki Minaj.

Drip is the latest track to be released from the upcoming album, Invasion of Privacy, which is due out tomorrow. Cardi B has been building buzz over the last week with the release of the single Be Careful and a video for Bartier Cardi.

Following the album’s release on April 6, the singer will continue to promote it with an appearance on Saturday Night Live and a co-hosting gig on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Later this year she’s set to tour with Bruno Mars on the hitmaker’s 24K Magic tour.

Drip is available now for streaming and download via: CardiB.lnk.to/dripAY — AFP-Relaxnews