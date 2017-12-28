Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Hear Major Lazer’s new track ‘Go Dung’

Thursday December 28, 2017
07:49 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gay Singapore doctor’s bid to adopt son born via surrogacy rejectedGay Singapore doctor’s bid to adopt son born via surrogacy rejected

The Edit: Warning for weekend warriorsThe Edit: Warning for weekend warriors

Homemade bomb blast at Russian supermart leaves 10 injuredHomemade bomb blast at Russian supermart leaves 10 injured

Sterling’s goal makes it an amazing 18th straight win for CitySterling’s goal makes it an amazing 18th straight win for City

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Electronic music group Major Lazer — AFP picElectronic music group Major Lazer — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Jamaican-American EDM group Major Lazer was one of several groups to say thank you to fans with a new holiday track, offering up the vibrant Go Dung on Soundcloud on December 25.

The producer/DJs feature Trinidad and Tobago group Kes on the free holiday track, which comes a month after the release of Give Me Future, a film documenting Major Lazer's 2016 concert in Havana.

The group likewise released new music in 2017, sharing tracks such as the Nicki Minaj collab Run Up; these are slated for the upcoming album Music is Our Weapon.

The group tweeted an announcement of the Go Dung release, followed by a second holiday tweet reading “WE GOT YOU COVERED THIS HOLIDAY” and offering up Give Me Future to download for 99 US cents (RM4.04) or to own at US$4.99.

Listen to Go Dung featuring Kes here. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline