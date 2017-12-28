Hear Major Lazer’s new track ‘Go Dung’

Electronic music group Major Lazer — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 28 — Jamaican-American EDM group Major Lazer was one of several groups to say thank you to fans with a new holiday track, offering up the vibrant Go Dung on Soundcloud on December 25.

The producer/DJs feature Trinidad and Tobago group Kes on the free holiday track, which comes a month after the release of Give Me Future, a film documenting Major Lazer's 2016 concert in Havana.

The group likewise released new music in 2017, sharing tracks such as the Nicki Minaj collab Run Up; these are slated for the upcoming album Music is Our Weapon.

The group tweeted an announcement of the Go Dung release, followed by a second holiday tweet reading “WE GOT YOU COVERED THIS HOLIDAY” and offering up Give Me Future to download for 99 US cents (RM4.04) or to own at US$4.99.

Listen to Go Dung featuring Kes here. — AFP-Relaxnews