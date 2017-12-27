Hear Mac DeMarco cover ‘Wonderful Christmas Time’

Mac DeMarco performs during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival at Randall's Island on June 4, 2017 in New York City. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — Canadian folk singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco has offered up a cover of Paul McCartney's 1979 holiday earworm Wonderful Christmas Time.

Accompanying DeMarco's version of the track is a quirky, rather grotesque drawing of the two artists seated on a couch together while their bodies fuse together.

“It was a Christmas miracle. We has become one, we had melded,” reads the drawing's caption, which goes on, “Paul's thoughts became mine and mine became his. Flies had gathered to feed on all the beauty of Christmas that seeped from our pores.”

The track marks the second time DeMarco has tried his hand at a holiday staple, following his cover of White Christmas in 2015.

Interestingly, this is also not the first time DeMarco has shared such an unusual piece of artwork. For an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month, he met Tom Hanks whle wearing a T-shirt featuring a drawing of both of them.

Listen to Mac DeMarco's Wonderful Christmas Time. — AFP-Relaxnews