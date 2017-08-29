HBO unleashes fresh ‘Game of Thrones’-led series (VIDEO)

Screengrab from a YouTube video showing the 'Game Revealed: Season 7 Episode 1'. LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — American cable network HBO has launched a new series linked to its hit show Game of Thrones, just as the curtains close on the penultimate seventh season.

The fresh take, dubbed The Game Revealed, is a seven-part behind-the-scenes series focused on Season 7 of Game of Thrones, designed to give fans a glimpse into what it takes to make what is now one of TV’s most popular shows.

The first episode of The Game Revealed — which dissects Season 7, Episode 1 of Game of Thrones — has already been released and is currently available to view on Facebook and YouTube, with the remaining episodes will be available exclusively to HBO subscribers each Monday.

The series will feature interviews with cast and crew that provide new info and insights on how some of the biggest moments from the latest season evolved (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews