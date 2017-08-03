HBO conducts forensic review to understand scope of hack

Entertainment Weekly reported that hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked online a script or treatment for an upcoming episode of the network’s popular series ‘Game of Thrones’ (pic). — Image via HBO/www.makinggameofthrones.comLOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — HBO’s chief said yesterday that the company is conducting a forensic review of its computer systems to better understand the scope of a cyberattack that surfaced over the weekend.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked online a script or treatment for an upcoming episode of the network’s popular series Game of Thrones, along with yet-to-be-broadcast episodes of the series Ballers and Room 104.

The hack comes at a sensitive time for HBO, as its parent Time Warner Inc is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T Inc in an US$85.4 billion (RM365.8 billion) deal announced in October.

An HBO spokesman declined to discuss details of the hack.

Chairman Richard Plepler told employees in a Monday email seen by Reuters that the hackers had stolen “proprietary information,” including some programming.

In his note yesterday, he said that some employees had expressed concern about the email system.

“At this time, we do not believe that our email system as a whole has been compromised, but the forensic review is ongoing,” he said.

Plepler’s note said that HBO would hire an outside firm to provide credit monitoring for employees, but did not explain why. — Reuters