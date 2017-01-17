Has Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?

Lindsay Lohan reportedly now lives in Dubai. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Speculation is rife that Lindsay Lohan has converted to Islam.

Over the past few days, the 30-year-old actress has deleted all the photos on her Instagram account and changed her bio to two words, “Alaikum salam”, an Arabic greeting meaning “Peace be unto you.”

She has also removed the vast majority of her postings on Twitter, leaving just 42 tweets for her 9.37 million followers.

The social media spring-clean led to a flurry of tweets from Muslims around the world, offering congratulations to Lohan even though there was no official word on whether she had converted to Islam.

“I heard that Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam? If its true, alhamdulillah. God has shown her the right path to now follow,” one woman tweeted.

A screengrab of the actress’ Instagram page as it appears today.Lohan moved to Dubai late last year and has said that she plans to spend this year volunteering at camps in Turkey for Syrian refugees and setting up her production company in the United Arab Emirates. Her management has said she is in “a period of renewal”.

She is also said to be studying Arabic.

In 2015, Lohan had faced a backlash in the US after she was photographed with a Quran in her hands on the streets of New York.

In response, Lohan told a Turkish TV channel: “My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London, are Saudi and they gave me the Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning.”

She added, “It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am.” She also said that if “Islam is something that I want to learn, this is my own will.”

Lohan, a former Hollywood wild child, is no stranger to controversy.

The star of The Parent Trap (1998) and Mean Girls (2004) has repeatedly been in trouble with the law, racking up DUI charges and arrests for cocaine possession. She even served time in jail on a handful of occasions.