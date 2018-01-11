Harvey Weinstein slapped by man in Arizona ‘for what you did to these women’

The disgraced movie mogul was having dinner with his sober coach when the incident took place. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Harvey Weinstein was slapped by a diner at a resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona on Tuesday night.

TMZ reported that the confrontation between a man only identified as “Steve” and the disgraced movie mogul took place in Elements restaurant at Sanctuary Resort on Camelback Mountain.

A video posted on TMZ shows the man walking up to Weinstein, saying, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and slapping him in the face twice.

A dishevelled-looking Weinstein is then seen stumbling before walking away.

According to the gossip site, Weinstein who was having dinner with his sober coach had declined an earlier request from the man for a photo.

Meanwhile, witnesses told TMZ that Steve appeared to be inebriated.

TMZ said Weinstein declined to call the police and left.

Weinstein is reportedly in rehab at the nearby Meadows facility after a series of sexual harassment and assault allegations by as many as 100 women.