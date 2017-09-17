Harry Styles talks about his favourite song on his debut album

Harry Styles for the presentation of the Burberry Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during London Fashion Week February 17, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — If you’ve been wondering which song does Harry Styles like the best from his recent self-titled solo album, you’ll be surprised to know the answer.

The former One Direction star opened up at an interview during his performance at The GRAMMY Museum on Friday on the impact the album has had on him.

Billboard quoted him as saying: “I think my favourite songs [are the most personal ones], but my favourite way to listen to music is on my own, with my eyes closed for example, or not. If I’m driving, or operating machinery, I usually keep them open.

“But my favourite song on the album, the last song, From the Dining Table, is the most personal to me and I think my favourite one.

On whether the most personal songs in general make the best songs, he had this to say: “I don’t think they have to be. I think it’s just as important to have songs that are fun and make you feel great, and I think that’s just as important as everything being moody and deep and meaningful.”

Styles also gushed about One Direction during the interview reminiscing his fond memories with them. “It was just a group of us writing stuff to have fun and writing some songs and seeing what came out with the thought that I would actually play them myself.

‘I think that’s a large part of the record is that it started that way. It didn’t start from, what do they want? I think if you’re lucky, I didn’t go into making the album or leave the band coming out of it feeling suppressed or feeling like I never got to write what I wanted to write.

“I loved being in the band so much and got to learn so much, and with this, I felt like I could just have a good time working out what it would sound like if I made an album.”