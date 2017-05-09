Harry Styles soars in first solo music video (VIDEO)

Harry Styles in his music video for 'Sign of the Times'. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 9 — Former “One Direction” band member Harry Styles has unleashed his first solo music video, ahead of the release of his upcoming solo LP, Harry Styles, which scheduled to debut on May 12.

The clip, for the power ballad Sign of the Times, dropped this morning and marks the first visual single for the singer’s highly-anticipated, self-titled album which will include 10 tracks album, executive-produced by Jeff Bhasker.

The video for the song — which includes lyrics such as “Breaking through the atmosphere/ Things are pretty good from here” — sees Styles strolling through a panoramic landscape on Scotland’s Isle of Skye, before literally taking off into the sky as he bursts out into the chorus.

The video unveil follows the release of tickets for Styles’ first solo world tour, which went on sale last Friday, with the first concert to kick off on September 19 at The Masonic in San Francisco (via Rolling Stone). — AFP-Relaxnews