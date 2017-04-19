Harry Styles gets real about Taylor Swift relationship

Singer Harry Styles attends the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in this May 17, 2015 file picture. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — Taylor Swift has been pretty low-key lately but that hasn’t stop her former beau Harry Styles from talking about their relationship.

The former One Direction star opened up in a recent interview with Rolling Stone about their romance which lasted from October 2012 to January 2013.

“When I see photos from that day, I think: Relationships are hard, at any age,” he explains. “And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier.”

Styles continued, “I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it, I just wanted it to be a normal date.”

Styles is aware that the failed relationship maybe spawned some hit songs – namely,

Swift has been known to write songs about her previous relationships and her hit songs Style and Out of the Woods is said to be inspired by Styles. And just what does he have to say about it?

“I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not… but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere. I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart.

“That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.

“She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great. They’re great songs… It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever… Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong.

“In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’

“And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk… but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best s**t ever.

“So thank you.”