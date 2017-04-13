Last updated -- GMT+8

Harry Styles announces May release for debut album

Singer Harry Styles of One Direction is only the third band member to release a solo effort. — AFP picSinger Harry Styles of One Direction is only the third band member to release a solo effort. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 13 — One Direction member Harry Styles has announced that his self-titled debut album is due out May 12.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed his single Sign of the Times, which will appear on Harry Styles along with 9 other tracks.

The track list is as follows:

1. Meet Me in the Hallway
2. Sign of the Times
3. Carolina
4. Two Ghosts
5. Sweet Creature
6. Only Angel
7. Kiwi
8. Ever Since New York
9. Woman
10. From the Dining Table

Along with the album announcement, Styles shared art from the LP via his social media accounts. See the artwork at www.instagram.com/harrystyles.

Styles's album comes as One Direction is on hiatus. He'll be the third 1D member to branch out into solo music. Former member Zayn Malik released his debut album, Mind of Mine, in 2016, while Niall Horan released the track This Town last year and is said to have a solo LP in the works.

