Harrison Ford finally talks about affair with Carrie Fisher

A scene from ‘Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope’. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — It kind of was the worst kept Star Wars secret, so it wasn’t that big a shocker when Carrie Fisher revealed in her final book, The Princess Diarist, that she’d had a secret romance with co-star Harrison Ford.

And since it’s been out, many have been waiting for Ford to address the affair and he’s finally done that in a new interview with GQ magazine. Han Solo acknowledged the relationship with Leia and when asked about how he felt after the news was revealed to all, he had this to say: “It was strange. For me.”

Ford was also asked about if he knew about the book, which he says he has not read, and the fact that he was mentioned in it: “Um, to a degree. Yes.”

But he remained coy about the issue, saying: “Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know [what I thought]. You know, with Carrie’s untimely passing, I don’t really feel that it’s a subject that I want to discuss.”

Fisher revealed that she had a three month affair with Ford while filming Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. At the time, she was 19 and Ford was 33 and married with two kids.