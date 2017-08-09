Hans Isaac wants everyone to chill out about those break-up rumours

Isaac proposed to Robinson on January 29. — Picture via Instagram/Hans IsaacKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Datuk Hans Isaac has denied that he and fiancée Aileen Gabriella Robinson have hit a rough patch.

Rumours started to swirl as to their relationship status after the former beauty queen appeared to delete all photos of the pair from her Instagram account over the weekend.

Isaac appeared to be taken aback by the claims, telling mStar Online that he “was shocked when I received WhatsApp messages and missed calls from the media asking me about this.”

He reiterated that “we are still together, I’ve asked Gabby (Gabriella) to give a media statement soon.”

Robinson also indicated that fans jumped the gun on the issue.

“I decided to open a new private (Instagram) account for my friends and family. My old account is only for work purposes,” she was quoted as saying.

“I have to separate my work life and my private life.”

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times reported a source as saying Robinson was “shocked” that her actions had caused such a big misunderstanding.

The couple’s engagement has not been without its hiccups, though.

Isaac and Robinson had set July 29 as the date of their wedding, but were forced to postpone citing factors beyond their control, including the fact that the father of the bride will be out of town. No new date has been set at time of writing.

The announcement of their engagement on February 28 was overshadowed by a Facebook posting in which a man claiming to be Robinson’s ex-boyfriend made several unsubstantiated allegations.