Hannah Tan films new movie in Malaysia and Greece

Sunday July 30, 2017
10:37 AM GMT+8

Hannah Tan will be starring in her first ever Malay-speaking lead role. — Picture courtesy of Hannah Tan/InstagramHannah Tan will be starring in her first ever Malay-speaking lead role. — Picture courtesy of Hannah Tan/InstagramKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysian singer-actress Hannah Tan has revealed that she is currently filming a Malay movie, which is being shot in the Malaysian state of Malacca as well as in Greece. 

“I will play my first Malay-speaking lead role in this romantic comedy,” she admitted, as quoted by New Straits Times

While she did not divulge much on her character in the movie or of its title, the 35-year-old Penangite of Chinese and Kelabit descent did mention that it will be about “Malaysian heritage and involves a dying culture.” 

Aside from acting in it, she will also be providing an OST for the movie, which also marks her first time writing lyrics in Malay. 

Describing it as a “really sad song”, she admitted that writing the lyrics was “tricky” as it was not in her native tongue and she had to listen to Indonesian and Malay songs to get the flow right. 

Though the upcoming movie marks many firsts for her, she has, however, dabbled in acting before, having appeared in telemovie Bezanya Cinta and the Afdlin Shauki-directed My Spy. — CinemaOnline

