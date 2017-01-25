Handwritten ‘American Pie’ lyrics to be sold at auction

Don McLean on the original ‘American Pie’ album cover. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Don McLean’s handwritten lyrics to the hit song American Pie are set to go under the hammer.

The document, which is one of only four copies of handwritten lyrics by the musician, covers eight separate sheets of his personal stationery, and is written in blue ink. The lyrics will go up for sale at Nate D. Sanders Auctions on January 26, with bids starting at US$100,000 (RM443,350).

The original draft was sold to a private collector for US$1.2 million in 2015, while a second and third copy is owned by the Harvard University library and a close friend of the musician’s, respectively.

First released in 1971, American Pie was named the fifth greatest song of the 20th century by the Recording Industry of America in 2001. — AFP-Relaxnews