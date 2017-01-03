Han Solo spin-off moved to December 2018, report claims

Alden Ehrenreich has been cast as the young Han Solo. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 — December launches appear to be favouring the resurgent Star Wars franchise, and it would appear that 2018’s Han Solo origins film is falling in line with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story if a new rumour is to be believed.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s Star Wars: Episode VIII were both intended to premiere mid-year before moving to December dates; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story doesn’t appear to have suffered from its own December 2016 launch, arriving exactly one year after The Force Awakens.

Now it would seem that the young Han Solo spin-off, initially announced for May 25, 2018, is also destined for a December release, according to Making Star Wars (via Screen Rant, whose earlier piece it referenced.)

MSW cites “sources in the theatre industry” which, it says, “have received a release date of December 13, 2018 for [untitled film] Star Wars: Han Solo.”

“Consider the release date shift a fun rumour for now,” advised MSW, observing that “these sources have given us solid information that has panned out many times. At the same time, things are subject to change at the drop of a dime and sometimes the paperwork is just plain wrong.” — AFP-Relaxnews