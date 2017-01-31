‘Hamilton’ tickets on sale for London production

Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator and star of the Broadway show, 'Hamilton'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 31 — In under two years, the musical Hamilton has become an icon of American pop culture.

Receiving the highest accolades — from Tony Awards to a Grammy to a Pulitzer Prize — the show’s upcoming debut on the other side of the Atlantic, in London, coincides with the re-opening of the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Conceived by actor/playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (also responsible for the successful 2008 musical In The Heights), it is a celebration of history with diverse casting and contemporary music.

Inspired by Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of Alexander Hamilton, the performance recounts the origin story of the United States as it grew into an independently-governed body, set against an original score mixing hip hop, RnB, and rap.

Hamilton follows the namesake founding father who climbed the political echelons to become George Washington’s right-hand man.

From sex scandals to economic foibles, the depicted events weave in real-life historical figures: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and friend-turned-foe Aaron Burr.

The musical launched off-Broadway at the Public Theater in New York City in early 2015, and moved to Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre by August of the same year.

The show has widened its American presence to Chicago’s PrivateBank Theater, and West Coast productions are in the works.

Critical praise and high-grossing shows have drawn celebrities as well as politicians into the audience, including a controversial visit by American politician Mike Pence.

London’s Hamilton will re-open the Victoria Palace Theatre, which hosted the British musical Billy Elliot for more than a decade prior to undergoing extensive renovations.

The West End cast of Hamilton was partially disclosed last week.

Burr will be played by Giles Terera (The Book of Mormon, The Tempest, Avenue Q); Eliza Hamilton will be played by Rachelle Ann Go (Les Miserables, Tarzan), Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson will be played by Jason Pennycooke (Kiss Me Kate, La Cage aux Folles), and George Washington will be played by Obioma Ugoala (Richard II, The Merry Wives of Windsor).

Casting choices for the titular role of Alexander Hamilton, as well as King George, have yet to be announced.

Hamilton tickets go on general sale as of today.

Previews begin on November 21, 2017 at the Victoria Palace Theatre. — AFP-Relaxnews