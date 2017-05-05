Halsey drops new track co-written by The Weeknd (VIDEO)

The New York-based singer Halsey has released a new track. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, May 5 — US singer Halsey has unveiled a new track called Eyes Closed ahead of her sophomore album release.

The song first premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, on which Halsey talked with Lowe and director Baz Luhrmann about her upcoming album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, and the inspiration she took from Luhrmann’s film Romeo + Juliet.

Watch their conversation here.

Eyes Closed is available now via iTunes and Spotify. The full album is set for release June 2.

Halsey said in a Facebook post, “I just wanted to release Eyes Closed cause it gets me excited. #hopelessfountainkingdom has 16 songs, + so much more coming ur way. my chest is warm.”

The singer’s debut album, Badlands, was released in 2015. Since then, Halsey has provided guest vocals for the Chainsmokers’ single Closer and contributed a track to the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker. The first track from Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, called Now or Never, was released last month.

Earlier this week, the singer announced plans for a major North American tour that runs September-November. — AFP-Relaxnews