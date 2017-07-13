Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Halle Berry is on a mission to save her son in ‘Kidnap’ (VIDEO)

Thursday July 13, 2017
LOS ANGELES, July 13 — Aviron Films has released a new trailer for Halle Berry’s upcoming action thriller Kidnap.

In the film, Berry plays a single mother who takes the law into her own hands when her son is kidnapped from a park.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mum Karla Dyson (Berry) when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cell phone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless, edge-of-your seat chase ensues, where Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son. In this tense, action-fuelled thriller, directed by Luis Prieto and from the producers of Salt and Transformers, one mother’s heroic attempt to take back her son leads her to ask herself how far she will go to save her child.”

The action-packed film also stars Sage Correa, Chris McGinn and Lew Temple.

Kidnap is set for release on August 4.

A screengrab from ‘Kidnap’ that stars Halle Berry. A screengrab from ‘Kidnap’ that stars Halle Berry.

