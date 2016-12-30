Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalise divorce, report claims

Berry and Martinez will share physical and legal custody of their three-year-old son, Maceo. — Reuters picBerry and Martinez will share physical and legal custody of their three-year-old son, Maceo. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 30 — It’s officially over between Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez.

According to TMZ, they will share physical and legal custody of their three-year-old son, Maceo.

Berry filed for divorce from Martinez, after two years of marriage, on October 27, 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, and then again on the following day. She had initially filed under an alias for privacy reasons.

Berry was previously married to Eric Benet and David Justice.

She also has an eight-year-old daughter Nahla with Gabriel Aubry.

