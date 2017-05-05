Haim releases ‘Want You Back’ off new album (VIDEO)

LOS ANEGLES, May 5 — After revealing plans for a sophomore album late last month, Haim has just released a second track from the LP, titled Want You Back.

The album, Something to Tell You, is out July 7 and follows nearly four years after Este, Danielle and Alana Haim’s critically acclaimed debut album, Days Are Gone.

The sisters accompanied the news with a first song, Right Now, and a music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Momentum is continuing to build for the highly anticipated album with the release of Want You Back, which got its premiere on BBC Radio 1.

Whereas Right Now marked a departure from the trio’s signature pop sound, fans of the sisters’ debut album may be glad to hear them treading familiar ground in Want You Back.

The band has performances coming up at Glastonbury, Splendour in the Grass, Reading & Leeds Festival and Lost Lake Festival in Arizona, with more live shows to be announced.

They’re also set to play Saturday Night Live on May 13. Right Now is available to download or stream via haim.lnk.to/WantYouBackID. — AFP-Relaxnews

Haim. — AFP pic