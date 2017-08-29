Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hacker shares nude snaps of Justin Bieber on Selena Gomez’s Instagram

Tuesday August 29, 2017
12:22 PM GMT+8

A girl takes a selfie in front of a hoarding outside the venue of Canadian singer Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai, India May 10, 2017. — Reuters picA girl takes a selfie in front of a hoarding outside the venue of Canadian singer Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai, India May 10, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Looks like Justin Bieber just can’t seem to catch a break, this time finding himself overly exposed due to a hack on one of Selena Gomez’s social media accounts.

If you didn’t catch the exposed hint, we’re referring to Bieb’s nude pictures which were apparently shared on Gomez’s Instagram after it was hacked.

Gomez is the most-followed person on Instagram with over 125 million followers, so you can bet people did notice those NSFW snaps.  

According to US Weekly, the pictures were the same ones taken in October 2015 by paparazzi while he was vacationing in Bora Bora.

The images have since been removed from Gomez’s account and it seems to be running back as per normal. 

