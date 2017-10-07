Gwen Stefani gets festive with holiday-themed album

Gwen Stefani’s festive album ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas.’LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 — The former No Doubt lead singer has released an album featuring 12 festive tunes for the holiday season.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is the singer’s first Christmas-themed album, according to Billboard.com.

The site also reports that the Don’t Speak singer’s festive album is a collaboration with her boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton.

Songs on the album include traditional Christmas classics like Jingle Bells, Santa Baby and Silent Night.

Listen to You Make It Feel Like Christmas: