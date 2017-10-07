Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Haze

Gwen Stefani gets festive with holiday-themed album

Saturday October 7, 2017
Gwen Stefani’s festive album ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas.’Gwen Stefani’s festive album ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas.’LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 — The former No Doubt lead singer has released an album featuring 12 festive tunes for the holiday season.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is the singer’s first Christmas-themed album, according to Billboard.com.

The site also reports that the Don’t Speak singer’s festive album is a collaboration with her boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton.

Songs on the album include traditional Christmas classics like Jingle Bells, Santa Baby and Silent Night.

