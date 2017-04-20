Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ to surface in December

‘The Shape of Water’ is set to debut on December 8. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 20 — Fox Searchlight has unveiled a release date for Guillermo Del Toro’s latest project — the Cold War film The Shape of Water.

The film — which stars Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones and Michael Stuhlbarg — will debut on December 8, and is described as an “other-worldly fairytale” set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963 (via Variety).

Elisa (Hawkins) is the main character — a lonely woman trapped in a life of silence and isolation within the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, until her life is changed forever when she and her co-worker Zelda (Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

Del Toro, who has previously helmed projects such as the action-packed Hellboy movies, and wrote and directed the Spanish-Mexican dark fantasy film Oscar-winning Pan’s Labyrinth, has also penned the screenplay for The Shape of Water with Vanessa Taylor, and produced with J. Miles Dale. — AFP-Relaxnews