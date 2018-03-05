Guillermo del Toro wins best director Oscar for ‘The Shape of Water’

Guillermo del Toro accepts the Oscar for Best Director for ‘The Shape of Water’ from presenter Emma Stone at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro won the best director Oscar today for his fantastical romance The Shape of Water.

Del Toro, 53, is known for making both mainstream action movies like Hellboy and offbeat dark fantasies like Pan’s Labyrinth. The Shape of Water has been celebrated as a visual feast about a woman who falls in love with a strange amphibious creature.

“The greatest thing art does, our industry does, is to erase the lines in the sand — we should continue doing that — when the world tells us to make them deeper,” Del Toro said in accepting the award.

In the Gallery

From left: Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo pose with their Oscars after winning Best Sound Mixing for ‘Dunkirk’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Allison Janey accepts the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sebastian Lelio accepts the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for ‘A Fantastic Woman’ (Chile) at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Sam Rockwell poses backstage after winning Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with their Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson win Best Animated Film Oscar for ‘Coco’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover win the Best Visual Effects Award for the film ‘Blade Runner 2049’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Allison Janney with Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘I, Tonya’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Gary Oldman winner for Best Actor for ‘Darkest Hour’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Guillermo del Toro with the Best Director Award and the Best Picture Award for ‘The Shape of Water’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Oscar winners Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman pose backstage at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



From left: Actresses Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie and Meryl Streep react after Frances McDormand's Best Actress acceptance speech at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Frances McDormand accepts the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic



Jordan Peele holds his Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Get Out’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

Del Toro was favoured to win the directing prize after picking up the Directors Guild of America Award last month. He received Academy Awards nominations in 2007 for Pan’s Labyrinth, but this was the first time he was nominated in the directing category.

Del Toro described his films to Reuters earlier this year as “fairytales for modern times”.

Other nominees included Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Jordan Peele for Get Out, Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, and Paul Thomas Anderson for Phantom Thread.

The Shape of Water was hit with a plagiarism lawsuit last month that alleged its plot was lifted directly from a 1969 American stage play. Del Toro, who also wrote the screenplay, said he had never seen or read the play. — Reuters