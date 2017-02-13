‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ TV spot reveals new footage (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — Disney and Marvel Studios have released a new TV spot for highly-anticipated superhero sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

The new clip offers another glimpse of what’s in store, showing how the characters try their best to save the galaxy yet again.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan and Kurt Russell.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 continues the team’s adventures as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Old foes become new allies and fan-favourite characters from the classic comics will come to our heroes’ aid as the Marvel cinematic universe continues to expand.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is set for release on May 5.

Baby Groot is seen in the new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ teaser. — Screengrab from YouTube